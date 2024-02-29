(Video) ‘What a player he is!”: Liverpool debutant is so good Klopp starts laughing in interview

“What a player he is!” Jurgen Klopp exclaimed after reminding Gabriel Clark of Liverpool’s latest young debutant, Trey Nyoni.

The former Leicester City prodigy – signed by Liverpool in the summer – became the Reds’ youngest player to appear in the FA Cup at 16 years and 243 days.

The Englishman was aggressive in his play from the off, winning a ground duel in 12 minutes of action and completing each of his passes, according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

Keep a close eye on this one, Reds!

You can catch the clip below, from 3:11, courtesy of ITV: