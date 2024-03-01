(Video) Virgil van Dijk’s inspirational Anfield tunnel message to Liverpool teammates

Virgil van Dijk’s performances as our captain have already been so impressive for so many different reasons and this was once again on show against Southampton.

Ahead of facing his former club with a host of younger players in our FA Cup starting line-up, the skipper clearly knew he had to ensure the high standards were met.

The Dutchman can be heard saying: “Help each other, push each other. Stick together no matter what happens, boys. Go for it, enjoy it, be brave, full of confidence, everything we do. We defend together, we attack together. Let’s go!”

It was a simple message but you can imagine his teammates would have been buoyed to go and perform as well as they did, after listening to our No.4.

You can watch Van Dijk’s inspirational tunnel message (from 4:23) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

