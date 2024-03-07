(Video) Klopp admits: ‘I am a bit dumb’ after tactics used in cup competitions this season

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the only team in England that can win a quadruple this season but the manager has shared why his tactics may not be the best this season.

Speaking with the press in Prague, the boss said: “We would not have won the League Cup, we would not be in the next round of the FA Cup, we would not still be in the Europa League if we would prioritise a competition.

“We never did – maybe it would be smart if we do it, but I am a bit dumb so I don’t know how to do that, and we go in each game with all we have and hopefully you will see that tomorrow night. That’s the target.”

There won’t be a single one of our supporters that would ever agree with the assumption that the 56-year-old is dumb and it’s this priority of the next game, that has got us so far during his reign.

Let’s hope that the Reds keeping finding a way to win and that this leads to major success when the season comes to an end.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 23:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

