(Video) Robertson credits ‘unbelievable’ teammate after Prague performance

It’s always nice for any player to receive praise but when it comes from a teammate, it must mean that little bit more and that’s something one man will experience after Andy Robertson’s comments.

Speaking with TNT Sports about Darwin Nunez, the captain of Scotland said: “This season he’s been unbelievable.

“No defender likes coming up against him, he can run in behind, he can hold the ball up and he’s starting to add that composure to finishes.

“He’s had an unbelievable season, he needs to keep going, he needs to keep scoring goals for us, because that’s the only way we’re going to be successful this season.”

It’s great to know that all the players are enjoying the progress being made by our No.9 and the leadership qualities of the left-back are clear here, with no room for settling on his current form.

We need this version of the Uruguayan on a weekly basis, if we want to win all the biggest trophies that are on offer to us.

You can watch Robertson’s comments on Nunez (from 2:15) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

