The Boom In Collecting Signed Liverpool FC Memorabilia

As one of the foremost football clubs in the world, the demand for authentic signed Liverpool memorabilia is riding high. From signed LFC shirts to captain’s armbands and autographed photos, the market is booming. We look at the best items to look out for, with some advice and guidance from a seasoned professional.

Some of the most expensive pieces are heritage items from the club’s long and illustrious history. Match-worn shirts, caps, medals and trophies are some of the hottest items to look out for. For example, if you spot a vintage Liverpool shirt – preferably match-worn – then it’s the holy grail for collectors; and the older the shirt, the higher the value, as long as it’s in good condition.

Many collectors have their items framed, protecting them from sunshine and household dust. If the item is signed, then it’s really important to protect it from sunlight. Otherwise the autograph will fade, not to mention the red dye of the shirt!

What are the most expensive items of LFC memorabilia ever sold? One of the oldest is a League Championship medal from 1906. It was awarded to Liverpool player John Cox and sold for £25,000, more than he earned playing for the club during his entire career!

Another League Championship medal sold for £30,000; this one was awarded to Tom Bromilow in the 1922/23 season. Meanwhile, Kevin Keegan‘s 1977 European Cup final shirt worn during the defeat of Borussia Monchengladbach sold at auction for £55,000 in 2018, a new record at the time.

However, the award for the most expensive piece of Liverpool memorabilia ever sold goes to Steven Gerrard, whose 2005 UEFA Champions League final shirt, which he wore in the game against AC Milan, went at auction for a staggering £280,000 in 2019.

It’s a record for a British player and the most expensive piece of LFC memorabilia every sold! Gerrard scored his team’s first goal that night and was awarded man of the match.

We asked Peter Johnson, head coach at online memorabilia store Firma Stella, what to buy and where from. He replied: “It’s important to buy something that you are passionate about. It’s like art, really; if you are going to frame an item and put it on your wall, then you’re going to be looking at it for some time. It’s that special connection to the club or player that makes for the best memorabilia – that moment, that game, that goal!

“Some of the most expensive items you can buy of signed Liverpool memorabilia are shirts, but they are expensive. If money is tight, start with a signed photograph, and when you can afford it, move onto some of the more expensive items.

“A few words of advice – be careful where you buy from as there are fakes around, particularly in unregulated online auctions. We guarantee that all our items are genuine with a lifetime guarantee and a holographic certificate of origin. The hologram on the COA matches that on the item.”

Whatever you decide, the market for Liverpool memorabilia is booming as fewer items come to market and are snapped up by wealthy collectors. The important thing to remember when shopping out there is to get the item at a reasonable price; then you can look forward to it rising in value in time as well.

From signed shirts to simple autographs, there is a choice for every collector and all can be framed for display – even football boots and balls, which can have their own bubble frames!

