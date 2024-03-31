(Video) Beaming Jurgen Klopp gives priceless two-word reply to Man City v Arsenal question

Jurgen Klopp delivered a brilliant two-word response when asked for his desired result from Manchester City’s clash against Arsenal today.

Liverpool’s latest come-from-behind win has lifted them to the top of the Premier League prior to their two title rivals kicking off at the Etihad Stadium, and the Reds manager was beaming when he spoke to the media after his team’s victory over Brighton.

After being asked what outcome he wants to see between City and Arsenal, the German quipped: “Both losing”, before breaking into a smile and sharing a laugh with the reporter who put that question to him.

It was clear from Klopp’s post-match demeanour that he was ecstatic at seeing his side taking care of their own business and having the luxury to watch on as their two rivals slugged it out, safe in the knowledge that LFC’s work is done for another few days.

You can view the manager’s two-word quip below, via @SkySportsPL on X: