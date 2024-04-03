(Video) Nunez’s U2 singing outtakes will bring a smile to every Liverpool fan’s face

Darwin Nunez is quickly becoming one of the most well loved members of the Liverpool team and this was on show in a brilliant video on the club’s YouTube account.

Our No.9 joined Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibou Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher to mark World Earth Month and it’s certainly worth a watch.

Something that’s almost better than the video itself though, is the outtakes at the end and the Uruguayan trying to get his head around U2’s lyrics is great.

The 24-year-old was being taught the words to ‘With Or Without You’ and it’s a joy to behold.

You can watch Nunez’s U2 attempts (from 9:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

