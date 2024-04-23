Potential next Liverpool manager adores Mo Salah; no question he’d love to manage him

The search for Liverpool’s next manager looks set for more twists and turns yet before a Jurgen Klopp replacement is secured.

Ruben Amorim, whilst not entirely out of the picture at Anfield, is now considered an ‘unlikely’ option to fill the German tactician’s boots.

Step forward Brentford’s Thomas Frank instead, perhaps, with TEAMtalk now reporting that the 50-year-old is being seriously considered by decision-makers on Merseyside.

Thomas Frank would love to work with one Liverpool player

The Bees boss has already been quite public in expressing his admiration for Mo Salah.

The Dane admitted he wasn’t sure if the Egyptian international ‘gets enough praise’ and labelled him ‘potentially the best player in the Premier League’ (via Beanyman’s YouTube channel) last year.

Whether Frank himself is indeed in the running for the job in question, however, remains to be seen.

We do like the former Brondby manager, though his experience in the game perhaps doesn’t quite lend itself well enough to taking over the Liverpool job.

Let’s see if Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes agree!

