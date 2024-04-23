Liverpool strongly considering 50y/o as Klopp successor; one factor could appeal to Edwards

Liverpool’s search for a new manager saw a huge curveball on Monday with the news that Ruben Amorim, who’d seemingly be the hot favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp, deemed ‘unlikely’ to be hired.

It means that we’re still kept guessing as to the identity of the German’s successor, although one fresh report suggests that the Reds could look within the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford boss Thomas Frank is being ‘seriously considered’ by CEO of Football Michael Edwards, with the 50-year-old having ‘plenty of admirers’ at Anfield.

Although the Dane is thought to be quite happy in west London, it’s claimed that he ‘may find it difficult to turn down’ an approach from Liverpool if there is one, with Merseyside chiefs ‘set to intensify their pursuit of him’ if Amorim proves unattainable.

Since becoming Brentford manager in 2018, Frank has done an extraordinary job with the Bees, taking them from mid-table in the Championship at the time of his appointment to a now-established Premier League club who finished ninth in the top flight last year.

He’s taken the scalps of Manchester City (home and away), Arsenal, Chelsea (thrice at Stamford Bridge), Manchester United and indeed Liverpool over the past three seasons, yet even that mightn’t be the factor which appeals most to Edwards.

The west London club are renowned for a data-led ‘Moneyball’ approach which has seen them get serious bang for their buck in terms of transfer activity during the 50-year-old’s reign, similar to how FSG have operated at Anfield (albeit on a larger scale).

Frank is already accustomed to working within a setup where data is integral to player recruitment, which in one sense could make him a dream candidate for the Reds’ hierarchy.

However, as with Roberto De Zerbi, the big question mark over the Dane is whether he could transition from working wonders at a club where simply finishing in the top half is deemed a success, to one which expects to be contending for the Premier League title annually.

Brentford’s regression this term (they’re currently 15th) is also a red flag, but seemingly that hasn’t deterred Edwards and co. Depending on what happens with Amorim over the next few days, let’s see if these links to the Bees manager gather any momentum in the meantime.

