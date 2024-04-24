Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Everton: 24-y/o out as partner goes into labour

It’s the big five left for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. The big five and then… the great unknown of life without Jurgen Klopp at the Anfield helm.

Save those tears for the final game of the season – there’s a title to be won and a must-win game right ahead of the Reds in the form of city rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

The same fixture, it’s worth pointing out, that has often caused the German tactician and his men countless problems over the years.

Forget the 3-1 win over Fulham – this is going to be a serious challenge.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘Negotiating’: Paul Joyce shares breaking Liverpool manager news as ‘preferred choice’ now clear

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops ‘important update’ on LFC managerial pursuit; can make ‘special’ things happen in PL

Confirmed Liverpool team news vs Everton

Alisson Becker is the man in between the sticks once more. The Brazilian international finds himself protected by a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The midfield trio starting in the blue half of Merseyside is Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah complete the lineup at the other end of the pitch.

Cody Gakpo misses out on the squad entirely, as his partner has gone into labour!

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

The Reds to take on Everton tonight 📋🔴#EVELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Niko Kovac rumours, what if Amorim stays at Sporting? Summer contract calls, Crystal Palace review and much more!