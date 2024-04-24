(Video) NBC pundit points to one stat which ‘tells you everything’ ahead of Merseyside derby

Tonight sees Jurgen Klopp take charge of Liverpool in a Merseyside derby for the 19th and final time, and it’s a fixture which has frequently ended in frustration, especially at Goodison Park.

Although the 56-year-old has never lost at the venue, five of his last six away derbies have seen Everton earn a draw (Transfermarkt), and a similar result on Wednesday night would be a massive setback to the Reds’ Premier League title hopes.

However, speaking on NBC Sports, ex-Wimbledon midfielder Robbie Earle is very confident that LFC will have the firepower to do the double over the Toffees for the second time in three seasons, having scored more than twice as many top-flight goals as Sean Dyche’s team this term.

The 59-year-old said: “This is Liverpool going for a title with Jurgen Klopp. Just look at the goals scored. Everton have scored 34 goals, Liverpool have scored 75. That tells you everything. If this game goes to anything like form, Liverpool will win.

“What I would say is, first 20 minutes of the game, if Everton can set a tempo that changes the rhythm and then puts Liverpool out of their stride… If after 15 or 20 minutes Liverpool are starting to boss the game, I’m telling you, Liverpool get all three points.”

Earle seems more confident of a Reds victory than many of the club’s supporters, who know historically how tricky an away derby can be, irrespective of where the teams sit in the league table.

Think back to how Everton held us to a goalless draw during the 2018/19 season when we took 97 points from a possible 114 in the Premier League (and still came second), repeating the feat a year later when we were on the brink of being crowned champions with a final total of 99 points.

Hopefully tonight will be more like the December 2021 visit to Goodison Park when we were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes on our way to a 4-1 romp, seizing upon a mutinous atmosphere as the home fans didn’t hide their contempt for then-Toffees manager Rafael Benitez.

You can view Earle’s comments below, via NBC Sports on YouTube: