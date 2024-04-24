Some Liverpool fans saying same thing about Ibrahima Konate amid Everton display

Liverpool have been far from at the races in Jurgen Klopp’s final game in charge of a Merseyside derby.

Ibrahima Konate certainly hasn’t helped matters with a less-than-satisfactory performance against Everton at the time of writing.

The Frenchman was particularly poor in the opening half against Sean Dyche’s men and hardly helped matters within the opening stages of the second 45.

Konate has to find form quickly

Whilst the 24-year-old’s form doesn’t necessarily hold the key to our hopes of a 20th title this season, the lack of certainty in the backline has most certainly made Liverpool far more fragile than usual.

Coupled with the sudden profligacy of our attackers, we’re looking positively woeful at both ends of the pitch.

It’s not what Jurgen Klopp will have been hoping for with only five games to go in our end-of-season run-in.

If Liverpool do somehow manage to secure all three points at Goodison Park this evening, our German tactician has some brutal selection calls coming up.

You can’t blame the follow fans for having negative opinions about Konate:

What a stupid thing for Konate to do first thing second half. Was poor first half and started poorly. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 24, 2024

As well as being unavailable, Konate hasn’t been great recently, it has to be said. — – (@AnfieldRd96) April 24, 2024

I’d get Konaté off here. Quite a few we for sub off but he’s offering us nothing & putting us in trouble repeatedly. — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) April 24, 2024

Konaté looks absolutely lost. Dunno what's happened to him. — Caoimhín 🍋 (@Ruhrbarb) April 24, 2024

konate these past few weeks my god — ً (@thre3d) April 24, 2024

