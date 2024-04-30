(Video) ‘This is controversial…’ – talkSPORT pundit launches mind-boggling Mo Salah tirade

Having scored 210 goals for Liverpool – a tally surpassed by only four players in the club’s illustrious history – it’s fair to say that Mo Salah has more than proven himself in his seven years at Anfield so far.

However, despite enduring a dismal month in which his only two goals in eight matches were penalties, the Egyptian has still been the subject of a mind-boggling tirade from talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan.

The ex-Crystal Palace chairman said: “I know this is controversial and people are gonna tell me what a clown I am and I should ride around in a clown car, but I’m not a fan of Mo Salah. He plays in a very good Liverpool side that creates a lot of chances.

“I know that Liverpool fans are going to say that I’m a t** and whatever else they wanna say – I’m just not a huge admirer of his. I do believe that there’s a distinct possibility he will leave. I don’t think he’s as good as people make him out to be. I think he dives. I think he can be a fair-weather player.

“I know this will sound ridiculous to people. I know I’m gonna make myself incredibly unpopular by saying it. Obviously he’s scored lots of goals, but when the going gets tough, some people stand up and fight and some people don’t. I just get this feeling that Salah can be one of those.

“Listen, it’s an opinion. I’m sure it’ll be cropped up and everyone can tell me what a berk I am.”

If Jordan had merely said that Salah has been woefully out of form recently and was wrong to remonstrate with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline last weekend, those would’ve been fair critiques. However, for him to dismiss the Egyptian as a ‘fair-weather player’ who doesn’t perform when the stakes are high is ridiculous.

He scored in a Champions League final for us. He’s netted 25 goals against the two Manchester clubs, with some of those coming in potential title deciders against City. He won the Puskas Award for a sublime goal in a Merseyside derby, for goodness sake.

Simon, you’re entitled to your opinion mate, but we feel that you’ve got this one horribly wrong!

You can view Jordan’s comments on Salah below, via @talkSPORT on X: