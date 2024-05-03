(Image) TNT Sports hit back at Klopp after Liverpool boss bins subscription

Jurgen Klopp admitted he wouldn’t be going anywhere near TNT Sports following frustrations over fixture congestion.

Pretty fair comments too given that Liverpool have been subjected to the most 12:30pm kick-offs of any Premier League side since the 2017/18 season.

Most Saturday 12:30 kick-offs in the Premier League since 2017-18: Liverpool – 37

Tottenham – 32

Man City – 30

Liverpool away from home – 27

Chelsea – 27

Man Utd – 27

Everton – 25

Tottenham away from home – 22

Arsenal – 21#LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) May 3, 2024

TNT were quick to respond with their take on the issue, mocking the German tactician once again over his gripes with early afternoon kick-offs.

We’re sure many will just take this as an example of the great banter in football – but TNT, like most broadcasters, continue to miss the point when it comes to player welfare and the future of English football.

You can catch the broadcaster’s response below: