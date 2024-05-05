Fabrizio Romano clears up ‘rumours’ linking Liverpool with 26y/o dubbed ‘one to watch out for’

Fabrizio Romano has sought to clarify ‘rumours’ surrounding Liverpool and one player with previous connections to Arne Slot.

Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with the Reds for some time now, and speculation over a possible move to Anfield has inevitably gathered pace ever since it became apparent that his former AZ Alkmaar boss will be in charge on Merseyside next season.

However, in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Sunday morning, the Italian transfer reporter played down LFC’s links with the Atalanta playmaker.

Romano outlined: “Despite rumours that are in the Italian media, I’ve zero information on a reunion for Arne Slot and Teun Koopmeiners at Liverpool at this point. In case the Reds will move for Koopmeiners I will update you on that, but no movements so far.”

Another journalist in Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Koopmeiners is ‘one to watch out for’ during the summer transfer window, citing a price bracket of €50m-€60m which’d be ‘an absolute bargain’.

However, just as Ben Jacobs dismissed rumours linking Liverpool with the Dutchman, Romano has also indicated that there’s nothing imminent on that front.

As we’ve argued on EOTK in recent days, attacking midfield doesn’t appear to be the Reds’ biggest priority going into the summer market, with other parts of the squad in need of greater attention during Richard Hughes’ first transfer window as our sporting director.

A tally of 14 goals and six assists during the current campaign indicates that Koopmeiners could make a telling impact in the final third at Anfield, where he starred in Atalanta’s 3-0 Europa League quarter-final win last month.

For now it doesn’t seem overly likely that the 26-year-old will be back there as a Liverpool player any time soon, but let’s see if anything concrete develops over the coming weeks and months as Slot gets his feet under the table on Merseyside.

