‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool dynamo named in his country’s final Euro 2024 squad; ex-Red also features

Euro 2024 will begin one month from today, and as the club season winds down, the thoughts of football fans across the continent will gradually turn towards the summer tournament in Germany.

The first of the 26-player squads has now been named, and it includes a current member of the Liverpool squad, along with someone who was previously on the books at Anfield.

Hungary coach Marco Rossi has announced his selection for the European finals, and as national team captain, Dominik Szoboszlai was a shoo-in. Also included is Peter Gulacsi, the former Reds goalkeeper who’s been with RB Leipzig for almost a decade by now.

Although Szoboszlai’s form has declined following a tremendous first half of the season, he’s still been dubbed an ‘unbelievable‘ player by Jurgen Klopp, and his inclusion in the final Hungary squad was never in doubt.

Injury prevented the Liverpool midfielder from representing his country at the previous edition of the tournament in 2021, so fingers crossed that he won’t be struck down by similar misfortune this time around.

Still only 23, the Reds’ number 8 has already racked up 40 caps for his country and has enjoyed a prolific few months at international level, with five goals and three assists in his last five appearances for Rossi’s side (Transfermarkt).

Szoboszlai will be one of the first players to appear at Euro 2024, with Hungary taking on Switzerland on 15 June in the tournament’s second match. They then face hosts Germany four days later and finish Group A against Andy Robertson and Scotland on 23 June.

Hungarian supporters will place no little expectation on the shoulders of their superstar captain, and if he rediscovers the form of his first six months at Liverpool, the Magyars could spring a few surprises at this year’s European Championship.

