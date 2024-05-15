(Video) Klopp’s light-hearted joke about Salah touchline incident will have Liverpool fans beaming

It very much seems that any lingering dissatifaction from the touchline dispute between Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at West Ham in late April has now been dispelled.

The manager gave a lengthy interview to The Anfield Wrap in which he reflected on his nine seasons with the Reds, and he mentioned how he was shown a video featuring tributes from several stalwarts who’ve played under him, a mixture of players still at the club and those who’ve departed.

The 56-year-old outlined: “Another channel showed me things my former [and some current] players said about me. Millie [James Milner], Adam [Lallana], Trent, Virg [Van Dijk], Mo – before West Ham, probably! – very, very positive.”

The reference to the incident with Salah at the London Stadium elicited laughter from the interviewers and, most significantly, from Klopp himself.

Liverpool fans will be beaming at the manager’s joke, not just because of its light-hearted delivery but also because it’s a clear sign that what happened against the Irons that Saturday is now water under the bridge, and that these two stalwarts of LFC have no bad blood between them.

You can view Klopp’s response in full below (from 8:41), via The Anfield Wrap on YouTube: