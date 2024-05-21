‘That is the key…’ – Rafa Benitez outlines what Slot must do in order to succeed at Liverpool

Rafael Benitez has imparted some advice to Arne Slot after the latter was confirmed as Liverpool’s new head coach on Monday.

The 45-year-old finds himself in the same position as the Spaniard did this time 20 years ago in taking charge of the Reds, and the mastermind behind our fifth European Cup in Istanbul has outlined what the new boss must do in order to win over the club’s fanbase.

In his column for The Telegraph on Tuesday morning, the ex-LFC manager wrote: “With honesty, hard work and success comes respect and admiration – that is the key to being accepted in the city of Liverpool…No matter what you think you know, you have to learn quickly what it means to be the Liverpool manager.

“Every game you are expected to win. Then, if you are winning and playing well, there is an expectation that you will win by three goals.”

Benitez continued: “Liverpool have seen qualities in Arne that they like. My biggest advice to him or to any manager is he must be himself while understanding the culture of the club and the city he is coming to work. Once he understands that, he has made a positive first step and he will be guided down the right path.”

Although on-pitch performance will ultimately be the primary barometer for judging any Liverpool manager (or head coach, in Slot’s case), Benitez is correct in stressing the importance of clicking with the fans’ ideals and understanding what it is which makes them tick.

That was where Jurgen Klopp secured an instant win at Anfield, becoming a Kop favourite despite finishing a lowly eighth in his first season in charge, albeit with an understanding that he was starting from a very low base.

Slot won’t be expected to win the Premier League and Champions League in his first season at the helm, but if he can keep the Reds competitive while also striking the right notes with supporters, he should be able to win them over in a relatively short space of time.

Whereas the likes of Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers never truly ‘got’ Liverpool, Klopp ticked that box right from the get-go. If his successor can do the same, he’d buy himself plenty of credit in the bank even if it takes a couple of years for his team to challenge for major trophies.

Benitez has been there and done it at Anfield, so he’s better placed than almost anyone to advise the Dutchman on how to quickly win over the fanbase at his new club. If the 45-year-old can marry success on the pitch with humility off it, he’ll earn the Kop’s adoration in next to no time.

