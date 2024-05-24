Liverpool could soon receive a boost over summer transfer plans for 22y/o ‘baller’ – report

Liverpool’s season may be over, but Anfield transfer chiefs may well be watching one fixture with particular interest this weekend.

The Reds have been linked with Crysencio Summerville in recent weeks, with Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that LFC are among the clubs who are ‘looking’ at the Leeds United winger.

The 22-year-old will be aiming to send his team back into the Premier League when they face Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday, but defeat for the Whites could play into the Merseysiders’ hands.

According to 90min on Friday, the Dutchman ‘could be the subject of a summer approach’ from Liverpool, all the more so if the Saints beat Daniel Farke’s side at Wembley, having already done the double over them during the regular season.

Liverpool could well try to raid Elland Road for Summerville irrespective of what happens in the play-off final, but defeat for Leeds is likely to boost our chances of landing the 22-year-old.

Having scored 21 times this season and been dubbed a ‘baller‘ by Farke, the Dutch winger may feel that he’s outgrown the Championship and that, with the right Premier League move, he could break into his country’s senior squad.

Although he primarily lines out on the left flank, he’s also capable of playing on the right (Transfermarkt), and 90min noted how that flexibility is a trait that Anfield chiefs often like when shopping for attacking additions.

It’s not just Summerville’s goalscoring or positional versatility which makes him stand out, either. He also scores highly for underlying metrics such as progressive carries and touches in the opposition penalty area per game among positional peers in what FBref have termed the ‘Men’s Next 14 Competitions’ outside of the top five European leagues.

Having lit up the Championship over the past year, it’s highly unlikely that this explosive talent would want to spend another campaign in the second tier if Leeds lose out to Southampton on Sunday. The result at Wembley could have a massive bearing on his immediate future.

