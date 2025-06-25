Liverpool legend baffled by £30m transfer and questions Slot’s plan

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A former Liverpool player has cast serious doubt over one of our new summer arrivals, questioning whether the right-back even has a place in the starting XI under Arne Slot.

Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol gave a scathing verdict on Jeremie Frimpong’s role — despite the Dutch international arriving for £30 million after a brilliant season with Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old was one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting attacking full-backs last season, scoring five and assisting 12 as Leverkusen finished second.

But Nicol, a European Cup winner with us in 1984, isn’t convinced.

“In the starting XI, everybody’s fit, I don’t see… no, I’m not comfortable with Frimpong at right-back,” he said.

“I’m interested to see what Arne Slot wants him to do. Because right now, in my head, I’m thinking, ‘is he going to get in Salah’s way?’ That’s what I’m thinking.”

Frimpong vs Bradley debate begins as Liverpool reshape right side

With Conor Bradley now fully fit and pushing to start again after missing 47 games through injury in the last two full seasons, Nicol believes the No.84 should be the first-choice option at right-back when everyone is available.

“Absolutely, if everybody’s fit Bradley starts, I don’t think Frimpong starts. I don’t see where he fits in, I really don’t.”

Alan Shearer has already shared his thoughts on who he would start between Frimpong and Bradley and it’s a debate that many Reds will already be considering.

It’s a strong statement from Nicol though, especially given how much faith the club have shown in the Dutchman — who nearly joined the club much earlier in his career.

Frimpong, who came through the ranks at Manchester City before starring for Celtic and Leverkusen, is seen by many as a long-term answer following the sale of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.

But the ex-Red doubled down on his defensive concerns, saying: “Defensively, it’s not good. It’s just the same as Trent, he’s not that great a defender.”

His verdict echoes wider debate about how the new head coach will balance Frimpong’s attacking flair with Mo Salah’s dominance on the right wing.

It also feeds into broader squad planning, with Frimpong offering versatility that may come into play if Salah is rested or moved centrally.

You can watch Nicol’s comments on Frimpong via ESPN FC on YouTube:

