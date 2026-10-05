Enquiries made: Serie A giants plotting raid for Liverpool gem who’s only played once for the Reds

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, a Serie A club have made enquiries about one Liverpool player and are plotting scouting missions.

It’s now been more than a year since Giovanni Leoni made his one and only senior appearance for the Reds so far, with his impressive debut against Southampton ending in agony as he tore his ACL, an injury which has sidelined him ever since.

The 19-year-old is gradually rebuilding his fitness behind the scenes on Merseyside, and he remarked a few weeks ago that he can finally see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.

Even with the Italian teenager not having played in more than 12 months, he’s reportedly being targeted by one of the most famous clubs in his homeland.

Juventus have enquired about Leoni

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Juventus are planning to send scouts to watch Leoni in action for Liverpool once he returns to action.

The Bianconeri have already made enquiries about a potential loan move over the past few months, although Anfield chiefs refuse to countenance any thought of letting him leave Merseyside.

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We don’t see Liverpool allowing Leoni to leave

Our initial inclination is to take these reports with a pinch of salt – it seems difficult to comprehend why Liverpool would sanction an exit for Leoni (even on loan) when they haven’t had the chance to properly evaluate him, given his year-long absence through injury.

Whilst there’s still no specified timeframe on when the 19-year-old is expected to return, surely Andoni Iraola will want the opportunity to assess how the youngster will perform once he’s eventually back on the pitch, having not had the chance to work with him yet.

It’ll take time for the teenager to get back into his stride after so long out of action, and right now the centre-back axis of Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet will be difficult to break up.

Leoni will probably be granted a soft relaunch in the form of a domestic cup appearance or a couple of brief outings off the bench, in the hope that he can be ready for a full 90-minute match at some point in the coming months.

Juventus might try to lure him back to his homeland, but we don’t envisage Liverpool giving the green light for him to depart any time soon.