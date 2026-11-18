(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a significant double injury boost in the days leading up to their Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Andoni Iraola will be pleased that his players who were on international duty all seem set to return to Merseyside unscathed, even though Dominik Szoboszlai controversially played through the pain barrier for Hungary.

The Reds’ head coach is still waiting for a handful of long-term injury absentees to become available once more, but two of those have now taken a major step in their respective recoveries.

Liverpool duo resume first-team training

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni have returned to Liverpool first-team training, with both defenders having been sidelined for a number of months with serious knee injuries.

The Northern Ireland right-back has been out of action since January after he was struck down towards the end of the 0-0 draw at Arsenal; while the Italian teenager has been absent for even longer, not playing since rupturing his ACL on his Reds debut in September 2025.

The latter had been due to resume full training in early October before that staging post was delayed as medical staff took a cautious approach, but he’s now in the final stages of his recovery to full fitness and could resume playing in the coming weeks.

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Their returns will be a massive boost for Liverpool

While we wouldn’t bank on either of the Liverpool duo returning to matchday action in the concluding weeks of 2026, their resumption of first-team training comes as a huge step towards their long-awaited comebacks.

Bradley would very likely have made the right-back position his own this season had he not been sidelined, but thankfully Ronald Araujo has excelled in that role since joining on loan from Barcelona in August.

As for Leoni, it was beyond cruel that he tore his ACL towards the end of what had been a terrific Reds debut against Southampton 14 months ago, but he’s still only 19 and should hopefully have a hugely successful career still ahead of him.

Even when both players are cleared for a return to action, it’ll take time for them to properly get back into a matchday rhythm, and Iraola will surely bed them in gently after missing so much football over the past few months.

However, having them back in a full training feels like a significant step forward, and when the time comes for them to resume playing, it’ll be a wonderful sight for everyone associated with Liverpool.