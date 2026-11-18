(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A prominent former Premier League referee has questioned the selection of officiasl for the fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

As confirmed via premierleague.com, Sam Barrott will take charge of the match, with Adam Nunn and Lee Betts as his assistants, while Chris Kavanagh is fourth official. John Brooks is on VAR, assisted by Paul Howard.

The upcoming game is the Reds’ sixth home match in the top flight this season, and it’ll be the third to have had the Yorkshire native as the referee.

Hackett questions Barrott appointment for Liverpool v Man Utd

Upon learning that curious fact, Keith Hackett took to social media to endorse Barrott as a referee but question the decision-making process which has led to him being dispatched to Anfield once again.

The former chief executive of the PGMOL (now Pro Ref) posted on X: ‘A top-class referee, but not a very good appointing procedure by his bosses’.

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Liverpool fans might be apprehensive about Barrott

It’s a strong show of faith by Pro Ref chief executive Howard Webb to assign Barrott to what is always the most high-profile fixture in English football, and arguably world football.

Liverpool fans might be forgiven for not being able to summon much enthusiasm over the appointment, given the official’s previous at Anfield this season.

In August, it was he who awarded Nottingham Forest a penalty in their 2-2 draw against the Reds when Neco Williams went to ground under a challenge from Alisson Becker. The Premier League’s Key Match Incidents Panel subsequently adjudged that the spot kick was wrongly given.

While there are clear critera which must be observed when appointing match officials to specific fixtures – any officials from Merseyside or Manchester are obviously ineligible for Sunday’s clash at Anfield – seeing Barrott assigned to yet another Liverpool home game does seem anomalous.

We just hope – for his sake as much as anyone else’s – that the main talking point after the final whistle isn’t a controversial and decisive error on his part. The last thing we need is yet more dubious refereeeing affecting the Reds.