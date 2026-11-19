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According to reports from Italy, Liverpool are regularly scouting a red-hot striker who’s emerged as a shock candidate for the Golden Boot in Serie A this season.

Andoni Iraola has been almost exclusively reliant on Alexander Isak at centre-forward since taking charge of the Reds in the summer, with Hugo Ekitike continuing his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury.

The Frenchman is targeting a return to action next month (The Athletic), although it appears that Anfield chiefs are keeping tabs on a positional alternative who’s emerging as a breakthrough sensation in one of Europe’s major leagues.

Liverpool heavily scouting Gustavo Varela

A report from Corriere dello Sport has claimed that Liverpool are sending scouts ‘every week’ to watch Gustavo Varela, who’s been in remarkable goalscoring form with Monza since joining the Serie A outfit in the summer.

Napoli and Juventus have also been strongly linked with the 21-year-old, who’s been the subject of enquiries from Tottenham, Brentford and Sunderland, with the list of suitors growing in tandem with his goal return in the Italian top flight.

Ivan Juric’s side reportedly want €40m (£33.5m) for the Portuguese hitman, which’d represent a monumental profit on a player they signed from Gil Vicente in July for a paltry €2.5m (£2.1m).

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Varela’s rise to prominence has been extraordinary

Varela is currently the leading scorer in Serie A this season with nine goals, which is remarkable when his team are currently in the relegation zone, and he accounts for more than half of their goal tally in the top flight so far.

For someone who’d scored just seven times in 34 senior appearances before the summer, his form since joining Monza has been extraordinary. Should that continue, it’s safe to say that he won’t be at the Stadio Brianteo for much longer.

What Liverpool would need to consider is whether this is a mere purple patch from the Portuguese youngster, or the start of a journey towards being one of Europe’s most feared centre-forwards.

Varela has scored nine Serie A goals from an xG of just 5.48 (Fotmob), an astonishing overperformance which begs the question as to whether he can maintain that for a full campaign.

If Isak keeps up his own hot streak and Ekitike gets back to the levels he’d shown prior to his injury, it’d be difficult to see the Monza striker getting much of a look-in at Anfield.

However, it’s easy to see why Liverpool are routinely dispatching scouts to gather information on one of the breakout stars of European football in 2026.