(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are ready to let a long-serving stalwart leave Anfield for free in 2027, according to one insider.

The last player standing from the tail end of Brendan Rodgers’ managerial reign, Joe Gomez is now into his 12th season with the Reds, albeit that he’s been consigned to a backup role thus far under Andoni Iraola.

The 29-year-old has featured for just 259 minutes across our 16 matches so far in this campaign, more than half of which have come in the Carabao Cup (Transfermarkt), and as it stand he’ll be out of contract in seven months’ time.

Liverpool ‘have already decided’ to let Gomez leave

Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has already decided that the club’s longest-serving current player won’t be offered a new deal, with injury issues not helping the defender’s case.

He told Football Insider: “Liverpool have already decided they’re going to let Joe Gomez leave. He doesn’t have much of a role to play at the moment, he’s not starting games at right-back even despite their injuries, and he isn’t competing for a centre-back position.

“His injuries are always a concern as well. They don’t think he can start games consistently, and all of these issues stack up eventually. “It would be a surprise to me if they were to offer him a new contract, especially when you consider they’re going to be looking to bring in new defenders at some stage.