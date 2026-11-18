Liverpool are ready to let a long-serving stalwart leave Anfield for free in 2027, according to one insider.
The last player standing from the tail end of Brendan Rodgers’ managerial reign, Joe Gomez is now into his 12th season with the Reds, albeit that he’s been consigned to a backup role thus far under Andoni Iraola.
The 29-year-old has featured for just 259 minutes across our 16 matches so far in this campaign, more than half of which have come in the Carabao Cup (Transfermarkt), and as it stand he’ll be out of contract in seven months’ time.
Liverpool ‘have already decided’ to let Gomez leave
Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has already decided that the club’s longest-serving current player won’t be offered a new deal, with injury issues not helping the defender’s case.
He told Football Insider: “Liverpool have already decided they’re going to let Joe Gomez leave. He doesn’t have much of a role to play at the moment, he’s not starting games at right-back even despite their injuries, and he isn’t competing for a centre-back position.
“His injuries are always a concern as well. They don’t think he can start games consistently, and all of these issues stack up eventually.
“It would be a surprise to me if they were to offer him a new contract, especially when you consider they’re going to be looking to bring in new defenders at some stage.
“If he hasn’t played much this season, that’s not going to change with new players coming in, so I expect he’ll be allowed to look at what other options might be available.”
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Gomez would be guaranteed a raucous send-off at Liverpool
Ward could be quite busy with contract renewals over the next few months, with Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister reportedly all in line for prospective new deals.
Whereas that trio are virtually guaranteed to start, though, Gomez usually has to rely on substitute appearances or heavy squad rotation for domestic cup games, and it’s not implausible that he could be allowed to depart on a free transfer next summer.
If that is indeed his fate, he’ll be assured of a raucous send-off at Anfield on the final day of the season, with his popularity among the fan base unmistakably evident by the roar which greeted his successful penalty in the Carabao Cup shootout triumph over Chelsea last month.
As Lewis Steele rightly said, the 29-year-old ‘very rarely puts a foot wrong’ whenever he’s called upon, and even if he isn’t getting much game-time, we don’t doubt that he’s imparting some invaluable advice to the young defenders at Liverpool who can learn so much from him.
If this is to be Gomez’s last campaign with the Reds, all we ask is that he does finally, finally get his first goal for the club during regulation time. You’d be very hard pressed to find a more popular goalscorer if that moment were to happen!
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