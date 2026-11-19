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According to one report, Liverpool have the opportunity to snap up a full-back from a fellow European giant for a modest amount.

The Reds have found a solution to the problematic right-back position with the loan acquisition of Ronald Araujo, who was originally signed to add centre-back cover but has excelled on the flank at Anfield.

Despite the Barcelona loanee’s fine form, Jamie Carragher has implored his former club to move for a full-back in January if the right opportunity arises, and there might just be another one from Camp Nou.

Liverpool sounded out about Alejandro Balde

As reported by Graeme Bailey for TEAMtalk, the LaLiga champions are prepared to sanction an exit for Alejandro Balde amid interest from Liverpool, with Barca head coach Hansi Flick indicating that the 23-year-old isn’t part of his plans.

His representative Jorge Mendes has reportedly held talks with the Merseyside club to inform them of the conditions surrounding a potential deal for the player, who’s viewed by Anfield chiefs as an ‘attractive option’.

The agent is understood to have communicated a valuation of €40m (£33m) to prospective suitors, and that figure would apply whether the deal is structured as a permanent transfer or a loan arrangement with a purchase option.

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Might Liverpool be tempted to move for Balde in 2027?

Even though Balde has been overtaken by Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo in the left-back pecking order at Barcelona, Liverpool might still feel that the price point apparently quoted by Mendes would represent something of a bargain for the 23-year-old.

Catalan columnist Javier Miguel has previously hailed some ‘spectacular’ performances from the Spain international (AS), and an analysis from The Athletic highlighted his aptitude for taking on opposition full-backs whilst marauding along the left flank.

He’s also renowned for his pace, with his former agent Junior Minguella describing him as a ‘bullet’, and Flick previously spoke of how the Spain international strives to ‘get better every day’ (The Athletic).

If Kostas Tsimikas were to depart at the end of his contract next summer – certainly not an implausible scenario – then Liverpool would need to add left-back competition for Milos Kerkez, and Barcelona’s apparent readiness to offload Balde could play into our hands.

Considering the success we’ve had so far with Araujo, FSG might just be inclined to sound out the Catalan giants about potentially adding another full-back option from Flick’s squad in 2027. This could be an intriguing one to watch over the coming months.