Report: Liverpool eyeing raid on Man City for ‘complete’ £30m wizard amid threat of relegation

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool are among the clubs who could potentially take advantage of any severe punishments handed down to Manchester City over the coming months.

The Etihad Stadium outfit have been found guilty of 114 charges of breaching Premier League spending rules and face a series of major sanctions, including the prospect of being relegated one or more divisions.

If that were to transpire, it’s widely expected that most of the current squad would leave for other clubs, and the Reds reportedly have their sights set on one of those who could be especially sought after.

Liverpool monitoring Rayan Cherki

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are said to be monitoring the situation of Rayan Cherki, who’s also attracting interest from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as each of those keep a close eye to Man City’s fate.

Enzo Maresca’s side are expected to demand a fee much greater than the £30.4m they paid to sign him from Lyon in June 2025 (BBC Sport), and PSG wouldn’t hesitate to bring him back to Ligue 1 if they sense a viable opportunity in the New Year.

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Liverpool wanted Cherki before – could they get him this time?

There’s naturally an abundance of speculation surrounding Man City players at present as we await to see what sanction is ultimately imposed on them over the multitude of rule breaches.

Liverpool had been strongly linked with a move for Cherki 18 months ago before he eventually joined the Sky Blues – might they now fancy their chances of getting him to Anfield this time, amid the prospect of a huge fire sale at the Etihad if his current club are relegated?

The Frenchman has been in sparkling form in the early weeks of the season, with Maresca trumpeting a ‘complete’ performance from the 23-year-old when he scored twice in the 4-1 victory at Crystal Palace in August (TNT Sports).

Any realistic chance of the Reds signing him would almost certainly depend on what happens to Man City, and even if the latter are demoted and most of their current players leave, the scramble to lure their prized assets is sure to be frantic.

Still, Liverpool chiefs will be able to have a close-up look at Cherki when he lines out for his side at Anfield on Sunday in what’s set to be a frenzied atmosphere amid the context of the scandal enveloping the Manchester club.