Liverpool fans will be wondering the same thing as Glasner & Holloway react to City charges

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Oliver Glasner has called for a quick resolution in the Premier League’s case against Manchester City over alleged financial misconduct.

The Nottingham Forest head coach suggested that the integrity of the English top flight was at stake, with the Sky Blues having since lodged their appeal against the independent commission’s guilty verdict.

The Premier League feels a bit pointless right now

A pair of hands hold up the Premier League trophy.
(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

It won’t have escaped anyone’s notice ahead of Man City’s trip to Anfield on Sunday that the Sky Blues currently sit at the top of the league table.

Now, while they may not remain there come the end of May, it’s worth asking: can you imagine the outrage if Enzo Maresca’s men are crowned champions?

Ian Holloway has already provided a reasonable sample of what to expect in that event, having fairly accused City of ruining English football at the top of the game.

Ultimately, while we await the outcome of City’s appeal, things feel a little bit pointless. What are we all playing for in a league with an alleged cheat running amok, having significantly influenced the state of English football for the better part of two decades?

If we deem nearly the last two decades of Premier League football more or less null and void, is there any point to the current league season?

If Man City are going to be punished, they need to be punished quickly

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium next to a blue sky.
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

We appreciate that there is only so much the Premier League can do to rectify the sins of the past. Even if City are stripped of all their titles and banished to the fringes of English football, the fact of the matter is that we’ll all still have to contend with the reality of Premier League football having been tainted since 2008.

The immediate priority should be to guarantee the sporting legitimacy of the 2026/27 season. For that, we need a clear verdict post-appeal, and we need to have a clear statement of intent around the future of Man City’s ownership.

The longer this goes on, the more everyone will start to question whether there is a season even worth talking about.

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