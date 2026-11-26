(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are nicely on course to qualify directly for the Champions League round of 16 after their 3-0 win away to Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Reds’ 100% start to the league phase was ended by a 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce earlier this month, but they responded to that setback in Istanbul with a thoroughly impressive victory against the Belgian side, with whom they were level on points prior to the match.

That result has left Andoni Iraola’s team fifth in the league phase standings with 12 points from a possible 15, with a top-eight finish seeing them bypass the bear pit of the knockout play-off round in February.

Now that we’re past the halfway mark of the league phase, the 36 Champions League clubs have a strong indication as to where they’re likely to finish, and what more needs to be done to achieve their targets.

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How many more points do Liverpool need for top-eight finish?

At present, Manchester City occupy the final position for automatic passage to the round of 16, with Enzo Maresca’s side on 10 points, averaging two per game.

That means the projected points tally required for a top-eight placing is 16, so Liverpool would need to aim for at least four points from their remaining three matches against Porto (home), Inter Milan (away) and Lens (home).

The two Anfield fixtures are against teams placed 22nd and 34th respectively, so the Reds would be fully expected to win both of those.

The visit to the San Siro is likely to be much tougher, but LFC beat Inter at the famous venue last season, and a repeat result would probably be enough to guarantee a top-eight finish with one game to spare.

That’d give Iraola the luxury of being able to rest key players for the concluding fixture against Lens, which falls between Premier League matches against Manchester United and Everton.

Top-eight finish well within reach for Liverpool

With Liverpool also still going strong in the Carabao Cup and plausibly making it to a two-legged semi-final in the opening weeks of 2027, any opportunity to rotate the squad in January must be embraced.

The picture can obviously change over the final three matchdays, but right now it seems probable that if the Reds beat Porto and get a result away to Inter, they could be effectively or even mathematically assured of a top-eight finish by the time they host Lens.

That objective is well within reach for Iraola’s side, and avoiding the play-off round in February is a must.