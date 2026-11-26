(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker made Champions League history in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Reds’ number 1 didn’t have his best outing in his previous European game, committing a costly error in the 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce earlier this month, but he’s been in terrific form since that aberration in Istanbul.

He gave one of his best-ever performances in the recent victory at Crystal Palace and has followed that up with consecutive clean sheets against Manchester United and Club Brugge.

Not only did he achieve a shutout in Belgium, he also claimed an assist for Alexander Isak’s second goal, with his long kickout finding the Swedish striker, who shrugged off the challenge of Brandon Mechele before finishing neatly past Yann Sommer.

Alisson makes Champions League history for Liverpool

As noted by liverpoolfc.com, Alisson became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to record an assist in the Champions League, with that being the fourth goal he’s set up during his time with the Reds.

It also puts him level with Pepe Reina and Bruce Grobbelaar for assists with LFC, and the Brazilian has achieved it in fewer games than those two.

Assists Liverpool games played Alisson Becker 4 349 Pepe Reina 4 394 Bruce Grobbelaar 4 628

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Alisson remains a vital contributor for Liverpool

Liverpool fans are no strangers to seeing their number 1 set up an attacking teammate to score, having done so for Mo Salah on three occasions, including the memorable clincher at home to Man United in January 2020.

We’ve even been fortunate enough to see Alisson get on the scoresheet himself with that famous stoppage-time winner against West Brom in May 2021 when Champions League qualification was in the balance.

The assist for Isak was a nice bonus to go along with another strong outing in terms of his core goalkeeping duties, having pulled off a terrific save to deny Felix Lemarechal when the score was 1-0 in the second half and Club Brugge were pushing hard for an equaliser.

As it stands, this’ll be the Brazilian’s final season as a Liverpool player, with his current contract due to expire next June, although his agent is reportedly in talks with club chiefs over a prospective extension.

Considering his ongoing importance to the Reds, we hope and pray that Alisson (still only 34) will agree to stay on for at least another year or two – possibly time enough for him to add more assists to his tally!