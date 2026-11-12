Joe Hart pinpoints ‘unbelievable’ Alisson Becker trait which makes him ‘one of the best’

(Photos by Matt McNulty and Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Joe Hart has proclaimed that Alisson Becker will ‘forever be regarded as one of the best’ goalkeepers to have graced the Premier League.

Liverpool’s number 1 has been rightly acknowledged as one of the foremost players in his position in world football since his move to Anfield in 2018 and has been pivotal towards the trophies won by the Reds in that time.

He produced one of his greatest LFC performances in the victory at Crystal Palace last weekend, with his tally of six saves including a world-class reaction stop from Daichi Kamada which left the Eagles attacker astounded.

Hart heaps praise on ‘unbelievable’ Alisson

In an interview with The Athletic, Hart lavished praise on Alisson for the consistency he’s shown throughout his time in England, and especially his prowess in one-on-saves.

The ex-Manchester City stopper said of the 34-year-old: “One of the best to do it in the Premier League. What I love is his simplicity. He’s not necessarily eye-catching in the way he moves, but it’s the way he deals with everything.

“He makes massive saves. His one-on-one technique is unbelievable, and he has made it his own. He very rarely gets beaten one-on-one, which in this Premier League is incredible because you’re up against some of the best strikers in the world.

“He’s struggled a bit with injuries lately, but I think he’ll forever be regarded as one of the best to play the position.”

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Alisson continues to prove he’s one of the best

Last weekend, Alisson produced a perfect example of the one-on-one ability that Hart pinpointed by thwarting Yeremy Pino when the Crystal Palace forward was through on goal, a significant intervention at a time that Liverpool were 2-0 up.

When it comes to ‘massive saves’, it mightn’t quite be in the same category as his legendary stoppage-time heroics against Napoli in December 2018 when our Champions League campaign was in the balance, but it showed that the 34-year-old remains a world-class goalkeeper.

His outstanding display at Selhurst Park came after a couple of costly misjudgements in defeats to Arsenal and Fenerbahce, which shows the Brazilian’s strength of character to put those unfortunate moments behind him and come up trumps for his team.

Alisson’s agent Ze Maria revealed in recent days that talks have begun over a prospective contract renewal at Liverpool, with the Reds’ number 1 having said after the win at Palace that he’d like to stay at Anfield beyond the expiry of his current deal next summer.

More heroics like those he produced in south London four days ago, and an extension to his existing terms should be a no-brainer for sporting director Julian Ward.