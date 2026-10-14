Iraola won’t be happy: Liverpool player was seen fuming over 63rd-minute moment v LASK

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool cruised to victory against LASK in Austria on Wednesday evening, although one moment in the second half prompted a furious reaction from one Reds player.

Ronald Araujo’s opener and a Bradley Barcola double had the away side 3-0 to the good at half-time, and Jeremie Frimpong’s header further extended the lead shortly after the interval.

The French winger went on to complete his hat-trick and Lewis Koumas, having had two goals disallowed for narrow offsides, would eventually get on the scoresheet as Andoni Iraola’s side netted six.

Alisson ‘fuming’ over concession of Liverpool goals

However, there’d be no clean sheet for Alisson Becker as, with Liverpool 4-0 up in the 63rd minute, Robert Ljubicic pounced on carelessness from the Reds to dispatch a near-post finish into the visitors’ net.

As noted in BBC Sport‘s live web commentary, the Brazilian goalkeeper was ‘fuming with his defence’ over the manner in which that goal was conceded and he was denied a shutout.

It wouldn’t be the first instance of Iraola’s side switching off, either, as substitue Florian Flecker scored twice in quick succession to make the scoreline more respectable for LASK.

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Plenty to ponder for Liverpool despite high-scoring win

Liverpool came away from Austria with three more points in their Champions League campaign and plenty of positives to enjoy, not least the hat-trick for Barcola as he broke his LFC duck emphatically.

However, the concession of three goals to – with the greatest of respect – modest opposition will infuriate Iraola as much as it did Alisson, and the debrief from tonight’s match won’t be overly pretty.

It’s now six goals conceded in two games for the Reds, who had shipped just two in five matches in all competitions in September, and that might be a worry for the head coach heading into the fixtures against Brentford, Villarreal and Brighton.

Even allowing for Liverpool having a much-changed defence, with Virgil van Dijk consigned to a rare substitute’s role in Linz, there’ll be plenty for the coaching staff to chew over on the flight back to Merseyside.

Let’s hope that, when the league phase concludes in January, goal difference won’t cost the Reds in terms of a top-eight finish and they’ve no cause to regret their second-half sloppiness in Austria.