‘There could be movements…’ – Fabrizio Romano issues contract update on Liverpool stalwart

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the contract situation regarding Alisson Becker at Liverpool.

The Reds’ number 1 is into the final nine months of his current deal at Anfield, having had a one-year extension activated during the second half of last season, and has remained on Merseyside despite reported interest from Juventus coming into the summer.

James Pearce indicated a fortnight ago that talks over a prospective new contract for the 34-year-old have yet to commennce, and that still seems to be the case.

Romano issues Alisson contract update

In an update on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano outlined: “Alisson is a very special situation. Juventus were very interested in him around April/May, then Liverpool decided to continue with him and not to lose another leader after Mo Salah and Andy Robertson left in the summer.

“Liverpool activated the option for another season to 2027. Now, if they want to continue together, a new contract is needed. There is no extra option in the contract, so let’s see what’s going to happen.

“At the moment there are no active conversations between Alisson and Liverpool over a new deal, [but] let’s see. I think there could be movements in summer 2027.”

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Hopefully talks will commence sooner rather than later

Romano’s update might be a cause for concern among Reds supporters, given his citation of movements next summer.

By then it’d be all too late for Liverpool to keep Alisson at the club, with the goalkeeper becoming a free agent in July, and as it stands he’d be able to sign a pre-contract with an overseas team from January.

If negotiations over a new deal have yet to begin, then it’d probably be ambitious to expect any agreement to be finalised prior to Christmas, unless talks were to suddenly proceed with refreshing haste.

There might be a sense of calm within the Anfield boardroom, though – much of the 2024/25 season was played out to the backdrop of uncertainty over the futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold until the latter two penned new deals that April.

Still, we could do without another long-running saga in which the majority of this campaign proceeds with fans fearing that the legendary Alisson will walk out the door for free next summer.

Hopefully there’ll at least be a commencement to talks over a potential new contract for the goalkeeper soon and that an agreement can be struck well in advance of the spring months.