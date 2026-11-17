(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

As Andoni Iraola gets his Liverpool players back from international duty over the coming days, he’ll have some major decisions to ponder.

The Reds’ next fixture is a colossal one for the Basque, who’ll come up against Manchester United for the first time since taking charge at Anfield five months ago.

The Red Devils might be in the relegation zone as they make the trip to Merseyside, but the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino could give them a fresh impetus as they travel to face their biggest rivals.

Liverpool midfield selection debated

The composition of the starting Liverpool midfield has been debated by Liverpool Echo writers Paul Gorst and Ian Doyle, and the former has made the case for Trey Nyoni to get the nod over the more experienced Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Gorst wrote: ‘With Gravenberch coming off a heel injury and Szoboszlai still nursing an issue out with Hungary, I am giving Trey Nyoni the nod alongside [Alexis] Mac Allister.

‘It’s a huge ask for the 19-year-old but he has shown few signs to date that he is not up to the task. He has been excellent in recent weeks and is someone really worth getting excited about just now.

‘Neither Gravenberch nor Szoboszlai will be 100% fit for the United game, you suspect so they can be impact subs.’

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Nyoni should start for Liverpool on current form

If Iraola is picking the Liverpool starting XI based on form and fitness, then Nyoni should be selected from the first whistle alongside Mac Allister, who seems almost certain to start.

Whereas Gravenberch has struggled for form and Szoboszlai has contentiously played through an injury while on Hungary duty, the 19-year-old has hardly put a foot wrong so far this season.

It’s a sign of how much he’s impressed that he was chosen to make his first Premier League start against Arsenal earlier this month, and Steve Nicol argued that the Reds lost momentum after the teenager was substituted in the 59th minute.

Man United might be struggling at present, but we know all too well that this fixture takes on a life of its own, with form and league position often of little relevance when the eternal northwestern rivals face off against each other.

It’d therefore be a huge show of faith in Nyoni if he’s picked from the start on Sunday, but if Iraola does select him, the youngster will have absolutely earned his place in the team, and he may well view it as the perfect setting to put in another statement performance.

We’d be more than happy to see the teenager in the Liverpool starting XI next weekend.