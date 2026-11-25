(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Trey Nyoni was praised for a ‘superb’ performance against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old was restored to the Reds’ starting XI for the match at the Jan Breydel Stadium, with Alexis Mac Allister dropping to the bench as Andoni Iraola rewarded the youngster for his fine form of late.

The teenager played for 73 minutes in Belgium before he was replaced by the Argentine as the visitors sought to regain control amid a concerted spell of pressure from the home side.

Nyoni praised for ‘superb’ performance

Football writer Sam McGuire took to X at half-time to praise the Liverpool midfielder’s showing as he posted: ‘Trey Nyoni bossing it again. Joint most touches and he’s completed 93% of his passes.’

Elsewhere, Ian Doyle handed the youngster 8/10 in his half-time player rating for the Liverpool Echo, writing that the Reds’ number 42 ‘demonstrated superb composure in possession, especially when dealing with an increasing number of defensive situations ahead of half-time.’

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Nyoni was terrific for Liverpool again

Handed a fourth Champions League start of the season, Nyoni repaid Iraola’s faith with a fine performance against Club Brugge tonight.

As Doyle referenced, the 19-year-old made some important defensive contributions in Belgium, dispossessing Carlos Forbs just before half-time and stopping the winger in his tracks in a dangerous position once again just after the hour mark.

Steven Gerrard proclaimed before kick-off that the teenager is ‘like a Rolls Royce’ and ‘never lets the team down’ (TNT Sports, via Sky Sports), and our number 42 underlined that reputation with an excellent showing on Wednesday, as reflected in his underlying figures from Sofascore.

Passes completed 54/59 (92% success) Possession lost 5 (from 66 touches) Accurate long balls 3/3 Interceptions 3

It seemed harsh on Nyoni to be substituted when he was, but Iraola clearly felt that he needed more experience on the pitch with the simultaneous introduction of Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk.

The double change was vindicated by Liverpool extending their tenuous 1-0 lead to a comfortable 3-0 margin in the final 20 minutes, but the teenage midfielder can still feel rightly proud of his performance tonight.