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Liverpool have once again shown their flair for snapping up some of the most exciting teenagers in world football.

The Reds have made a happy habit of procuring some precocious up-and-coming talents in recent years, including the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni and Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

The Anfield hierarchy are at it again, with a deal in place to sign one of the stars of the ongoing Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool agree deal to sign Sidy Barhama Ndiaye

As per James Pearce for The Athletic, Liverpool have secured an option to sign Senegalese winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye when he turns 18, with the forward having been on trial with the Merseyside giants last year.

Currently playing for Diambars FC in his homeland, the 16-year-old’s performances have attracted interest from numerous European clubs, but it’s the Reds who’ve won the race for his services, having successfully negotiated an option to sign him in January 2028.

The teenager’s potential was spotted by LFC’s global talent team, who moved quickly to snap him up.

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Could Ndiaye be Mane 2.0 at Liverpool?

Ndiaye was one of the standout performers for Senegal in their 9-0 trouncing of Cuba at the Under-17 World Cup earlier this week, scoring one goal and supplying two assists as his nation ran riot.

Given his nationality and the position that he plays, comparisons with Sadio Mane will be inevitable. If he can go on to have even half the impact that his compatriot enjoyed at Liverpool between 2016 and 2022 (120 goals in 269 appearances), he’ll be adored by the Kop.

Securing his signature will come as a huge fillip for the Reds’ recruitment staff, who’ve snapped up some outstanding young gems in recent years and hopefully have landed another one in Ndiaye.

It’ll obviously be a few years yet before the Senegalese prodigy makes his mark at Anfield, but the early signs are that this represents another terrific coup by LFC.