(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak is now into double digits for goals for Liverpool this season, having netted twice in the 3-0 victory away to Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The Reds’ record signing endured a tough first campaign at Anfield after his £125m move from Newcastle, scoring just four times and being sidelined for four months due to a broken leg.

Those initial struggles now seem like a distant memory after his brace in Belgium tonight took him onto 10 goals in 16 matches for his club in 2026/27, already more than doubling his tally from the whole of last term.

Isak praised for ‘delicious’ finish

Isak opened the scoring for Liverpool in the first half at the Jan Breydel Stadium and wrapped up the victory in the 83rd minute by outmuscling Brandon Mechele, advancing into the penalty area and coolly lofting the ball over Yann Sommer in the Club Brugge net.

Calling that goal for TNT Sports, Sam Matterface gushed: “That’s brilliant from Isak. He’s got away from Mechele and he’s bursting into the box, and this will seal it…oh, it’s beautiful, delicious! Such a brilliant finish.”

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How many goals will Isak score for Liverpool this season?

The manner in which Isak took that clinching goal shows just how much confidence is flowing through his veins right now. Every time he gets the ball in that area of the pitch, he looks like finishing off the chance (aside from an uncharacteric miss against Manchester United on Sunday).

It isn’t just the quality of his finishing which is standing out, either – as Ian Doyle noted for the Liverpool Echo, the 27-year-old helped to create his first goal by pressing the Club Brugge defence and forcing the error from Sommer.

He also looks increasingly at ease with his fellow attackers, with a neat chemistry now forming on the pitch, and his confidence is evident in how he runs at opposition defences with an attitude of “I’ve got you!”.

John Aldridge recently claimed that Isak may well be targeting somewhere in the region of 20 to 25 goals for the season, and the Swede is already halfway to the lower end of that bracket with one more match still to play in November.

Along with fellow 2025 arrival Florian Wirtz, Liverpool’s number 9 is showing everyone why his current club spent such a vast money on him.

If he doesn’t suffer a recurrence of the injury problems which ruined his first campaign with the Reds, he could easily end up hitting or even surpassing the target that Aldridge has set.

You can view Isak’s second goal against Club Brugge below, via @footballontnt on X: