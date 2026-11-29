Images via Sky Sports and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Andoni Iraola jumped to the defence of Jeremie Frimpong after the Liverpool right-back’s own goal in the 1-1 draw against Everton on Sunday.

The Reds took an early lead at the Hill Dickinson Stadium through Dominik Szoboszlai, but parity was restored in the 25th minute when, in attempting to clear from a free kick, the Dutchman inadvertently sliced the ball into his own team’s net.

An illness to Ronald Araujo prompted the LFC head coach to hand our number 30 his second start in five days (but a first in the Premier League in three months, having recently returned from injury), and the Basque was keen to praise the 25-year-old after his unfortunate equaliser at the wrong end.

Iraola says Frimpong ‘playred really well’ v Everton

Speaking to reporters after the game, Iraola said of Frimpong (via liverpoolfc.com): “I think he played really well, Jeremie. Obviously we had the situation with Ronald, who has been ill. We could get at least 20 minutes [from Araujo] and he has helped us, but I think Jeremie has played a good game.

“He was always a threat offensively. I remember the big chance for Alex [Isak]; I think it was a cross from Jeremie. Overall, it was a good game [from him]. We concede an own goal from a set play. I think these things can happen, and I definitely don’t blame him because of that.”

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A frustrating afternoon for Frimpong

It’s natural that Iraola would seek to defend Frimpong in public, especially when the right-back would already have been on a downer after his unfortunate own goal, but sadly this was a Merseyside derby that the Dutchman won’t remember fondly.

He was unlucky not to have an assist at the other end when his pinpoint cross picked out Alexander Isak, who contrived to miss from six yards, but on the whole it wasn’t a particularly convincing performance from the 25-year-old.

He struggled up against Jack Grealish, losing six of his eight duels this afternoon (Sofascore), and he’d already looked shaky before the own goal.

Araujo replaced him for the final quarter-hour or so, and it wouldn’t surprise us if the Uruguayan i is restored to the starting XI for the midweek fixture against Sunderland.

It was a chastening Merseyside derby for Frimpong, but hopefully he can quickly put it behind him and show why Liverpool moved to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen within days of lifting the Premier League trophy 18 months ago.