Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Liverpool hierarchy are ‘delighted’ with the work that Andoni Iraola has done so far as head coach.

It’s been nearly six months since the Basque was appointed as Arne Slot’s successor in the Anfield dugout, and so far the trend on his watch has been largely positive.

The Reds sit fourth in the Premier League table (one point off second) and are on course to once again qualify directly for the Champions League round of 16, while also progressing to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Including penalty shootouts, Iraola has won 12 of his first 18 games in charge, with just three defeats (two of which came in controversial circumstances against Arsenal and Manchester City).

Romano: Liverpool ‘delighted’ with Iraola so far

In a video on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano spoke of how highly Iraola’s work so far has been regarded at Liverpool, with the head coach already in discussions with club chiefs over transfer plans for 2027 and beyond.

The Italian said: “They are already discussing with Andoni Iraola about future plans and what they want to do. They are delighted with the coach and the coach is delighted with the Liverpool project. [He has] very good connections with the players.”

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Iraola has improved numerous Liverpool players

Without intending to denigrate the job that Slot did at Liverpool, it seems undeniable that the performance levels of a few players have improved exponentially under Iraola.

Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have both been thriving in recent weeks, while Alexis Mac Allister has been drastically rejuvenated since the end of last season. With all three of those on song, the Reds’ chances of success should improve considerably.

Iraola notably signed a two-year contract when he took the job at Anfield, which at first may seem a surprisingly short agreement, but it’s one which aligns with how he’s operated at previous clubs.

He’ll know from how dramatically Slot fell from grace in the space of a few months that a glowing reputation now could count for nothing by April or May if Liverpool were to endure a prolonged slump over the winter and into spring.

For now, though, the current head coach has breathed new life into a fan base which was hugely disenchanted towards the backend of last season, and that appears to be recognised by the club’s hierarchy as they give a firm seal of approval to the job that he’s done so far.

Hopefully Iraola continues in the same vein for the rest of this campaign and beyond!