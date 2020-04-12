Roma may ask LFC for Dejan Lovren on loan for next season

Serie A giants Roma are reportedly interested in experienced Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, if they’re unable to secure Chris Smalling on a permanent deal.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the tough financial situation the club find themselves in may result in the Giallorossi asking for a loan deal.

It’s unclear whether this would interest the Reds, but Paul Joyce did confirm that the Croatian international is aware that he’s fourth choice – behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez – and he probably isn’t content with that.

Lovren is a decent defender – he’d make for a good signing for a club like Roma. Should he go to the Italian capital, he’d likely get Smalling’s current job of trying to replace Kostas Manolas.

Admittedly, this would be a strange move for Liverpool – it’d leave us with just three senior centre backs as Ki Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg are surely not ready to make the leap.

That being said Fabinho can serve as emergency cover for one of Gomez or Matip, but we won’t get a better fourth choice centre-half than Dejan.

It does seem that Jurgen Klopp is the type of manager that will not force an unhappy player to stay at a club, with Simon Mignolet gone and now Lovren looking likely to leave.