(Video) Fidel O’Rourke’s best bits as young star signs deal with Liverpool

Liverpool U18 captain Fidel O’Rourke has been handed his first professional contract by the club, after progressing through the youth ranks.

The striker has been with the Reds since U14 level and is a local lad, having previously played with Tranmere Rovers and Burnley.

The 18-year-old is described as “a lively forward with a keen eye for goal” by Liverpoolfc.com, and was part of the victorious FA Youth Cup squad after the dramatic penalty shootout victory over Manchester City in the final.

A lot of us won’t have had a chance to see much of O’Rourke though, with him breaking into the U19s’ Europa League squad just before the coronavirus pandemic.

So take a look at some of his highlights below (via LFC TV):