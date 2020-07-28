Coutinho’s u-turn on future could see him become most expensive loan signing of all time

Coutinho has changed his mind and will consider a loan move to Arsenal next season, according to reports in Spain which have been picked up by the Metro.

They claim that Liverpool’s former Brazilian initially wasn’t keen on the transfer to a non-Champions League club, but with Bayern Munich having no intention of keeping him on and Barcelona desperate to offload – he’s asked the Gunners for more time to consider the possibility.

Barca though want an £18m loan fee and for Arsenal to cover most of his astronomical wages, which would make the deal the most expensive one-season loan ever.

The report says that while Chelsea and both Manchester clubs are not keen on the 28-year-old, Leicester, Spurs and Arsenal are.

As we all know, Coutinho would love an Anfield return, but it’s simply not going to happen due to the finances involved in completing a deal – before even mentioning the slightly acrimonious circumstances of his exit.

Would it bother us seeing him at the Emirates? Why would it… We’re the Premier League champions and they finished in mid-table. The only person it should worry, is him.