(Video) Klopp laughs off Keane row: ‘I just asked! I just asked…’

Jurgen Klopp downplayed the feisty conversation he had with Roy Keane on Monday Night Football last night.

The Liverpool boss joked about it in his post-match press-conference, saying he simply asked a question and that he probably misunderstood Keane’s implication (although we think he actually got it spot on!).

You can listen to Klopp’s presser in the video below, courtesy of Empire of the Kop.

Liverpool’s performance was absolutely incredible last night and that is about as impressed as we’ve been with the Reds in the whole of 2020.

To a man, Klopp’s side was on it – the fullbacks were relentless, Alisson great, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez imperious… Fabinho created a brilliant platform, while Gini and Keita were tactically astute either side.

And the front-three, especially Sadio Mane, wonderful. And to think, Bookies and pundits made Manchester City favourites for the title.