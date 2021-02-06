Liverpool squad list suggests some faith in Van Dijk & Gomez return this season

Liverpool have released their 25-man Premier League squad list, with long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez selected, as reported by the Echo.

The inclusion of the Reds’ injured centre-back duo suggests there is some degree of expectation that the pair will return to action potentially before the season end.

Ozan Kabak has not been included, though fans need not fear, given that the former Schalke man does not need to be added due to his age.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled to cope without their starting centre-halves, with the Dutchman’s influence and passing range proving to be a big miss on the pitch.

🗣️ "I don't want to say it's impossible…" Jurgen Klopp says it's unlikely Virgil van Dijk will play for #LFC again this season, but will include him in the PL and CL squads just in case 🤞 pic.twitter.com/LkMLcRKXm2 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 2, 2021

Klopp clear on Van Dijk after some reports that he could even be back playing in April. He's only 3 and a half months into his ACL rehab. He's doing well but still a long way to go. Klopp: "If he is on the PL list it is only because we hope for a miracle. It's not likely." #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 2, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts on the matter (as may be observed above) do, however, clarify that the club’s inclusion of the No.4 appears to be based purely off of hope.

Nonetheless, enough room has been left for the eventuality – “miracle”-reliant as it is – to come to fruition, with regard to the latest squad list provided.

We at the EOTK accept that we’ll most likely have to settle for the options of Kabak, Ben Davies and Fabinho (and possibly Jordan Henderson) in the back four, but we’ll keeping our fingers crossed for some long-awaited luck to fall our way.