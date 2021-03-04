(Video) Rashford’s on-pitch description of Maguire as a ‘F***ing Kn*bhead’ will make all fans laugh!

This isn’t directly a Liverpool story, but it cheered us up today ahead of our giant clash with Chelsea this evening.

Against Crystal Palace last night, our biggest rivals Manchester United played out a boring 0-0 draw, which makes it three stalemates on the spin.

The way United and Leicester City are imploding, Liverpool could even finish 2nd this season if we get on a run of successive wins.

One moment was especially funny – and it involved Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire. The defender lambasted the forward for being offside, but Rashford was filmed biting back…

‘What the f*** do you want me to do? You f***ing kn*bhead…’ he said to his skipper.

No Liverpool player is talking to Jordan Henderson like this, are they?!