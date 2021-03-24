Real Madrid midfielder picks up injury; unlikely to face Liverpool

Real Madrid are likely to be without midfielder Fede Valverde for the ties with Liverpool, Marca report.

The Uruguayan doesn’t look like he’ll be ready in time following a muscle injury – with Toni Kroos recently suffering a hamstring injury which he is expected to come back from.

Zinedine Zidane still starts his legendary midfield trio of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at full strength, so Valverde would only have been an option from the bench.

Eden Hazard will also be absent, which is good news for any Liverpool fans who remember the Belgian from his Premier League days!

Zidane’s main man is Karim Benzema, with Vinicius Junior likely to partner him in attack.

Obviously, Real Madrid’s injury woes are nothing compared to ours – and we just hope Jurgen Klopp’s main men return from international duty with a clean bill of health.

We have Arsenal on April 4, before travelling to Spain for the quarterfinal clash.