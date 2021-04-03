(Video) Arsenal fans accuse Klopp of ‘tapping up’ Odegaard in post-match chat clip with Madrid loanee

A clip of Jurgen Klopp and Martin Odegaard having a discussion following Liverpool’s resounding 3-0 victory over Arsenal has caught the attention of fans on the Twittersphere.

A few Arsenal fans were not pleased with what they saw, accusing the German of tapping up the Real Madrid loanee post-game.

The 22-year-old Norwegian, who previously admitted Liverpool was his dream club, was reportedly a target for the Reds prior to his move to the Spanish capital.

With it being unclear whether the La Liga giant will allow Odegaard to seek pastures new beyond his current loan spell, time will tell whether the midfielder will be up for grabs in the summer window.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of Football Daily:

Klopp tapping Odegaard up at the end lmao could that game get any worse? pic.twitter.com/UTsmdSzo0Y — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) April 3, 2021

Klopp adding insult to injury by tapping up Odegaard. pic.twitter.com/R08p8hSwTD — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) April 3, 2021

Klopp trying to get Odegaard to Liverpool 👀 pic.twitter.com/qKujql4635 — Loyal Goonerette ⚽️ (@TaZRahman7) April 3, 2021