Firmino likes Vinicius Jr’s celebratory post as Sergio Ramos also hits Twitter

Posted by
Firmino likes Vinicius Jr’s celebratory post as Sergio Ramos also hits Twitter

The camera repeatedly cut to a smug looking Sergio Ramos in the stands last night, which didn’t make the viewing experience of Liverpool fans any easier…

Following the game, the Real Madrid captain tweeted a viral message of support for his team-mates.

“Anger at not being in the field, PRIDE to see them. Big love to my Real Madrid!” it said. 

Multiple other Real Madrid players also hit social media, including the game’s best player, Vinicius Jr, who scored twice and scared the living daylights out of our backline.

Oddly, Roberto Firmino liked his post – but that’s just what Brazilians do and not too much should be read into it.

The PR team for Gini Wijnaldum did their standard post-match tweet, too – and most Liverpool reaction followed these lines.

We hope they’re right and next Wednesday, we can get an early goal and at least make it interesting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top