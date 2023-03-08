“Wherever he goes next in his career, that team is going to be truly blessed with an amazing human being and an amazing player. It’s upsetting for him to go and today the reception he received when he came on (against United) and obviously scoring the goal was as happy as they have ever been for him.

“We will wish him well but there are still a few more games left of the season so we’re not thinking about that. We just need to make sure that we get what we need to do done and we can say our goodbyes at the end of the season which is going to be an emotional one.”

Firmino has become an undisputed cult hero at Liverpool, winning over the fan base with his relentless work rate, 108 goals in red and penchant for an eye-catching celebration.

It’s clear from Elliott’s comments that the Brazilian is also a brilliant player to have in the dressing room and on the training pitch, and for a youngster only finding their way in the professional game, having a teammate like him must be priceless.

Harvey has grown into a firm favourite under Klopp and now looks comfortable at Premier League and Champions League level, so it seems like he’s received some excellent guidance from the 31-year-old.

As the teenager says, Firmino’s Anfield farewell in May will be a poignant occasion. Let’s just treasure him while he’s still here.

