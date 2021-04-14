‘He will accept the offer’ – Bayern’s Champions League exit could end Jurgen Klopp Germany speculation – report

Bayern Munich’s departure from the Champions League on away goals to PSG may end speculation over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool future, as reported by the Mirror.

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has claimed that the Bundesliga champions’ exit may have put the nail in the coffin for Hansi Flick’s future at the club, amid speculation over the soon-to-be-vacant role with the German national side.

“That was Hansi Flick’s last Champions League game as coach of FC Bayern,” the World Cup-winner said. “He is first choice at the DFB to succeed Joachim Löw. He will accept the offer. in the summer.”

READ MORE: Ex-Chelsea star fears Champions League reunion with Liverpool more than Real Madrid

The Liverpool boss has already put to bed rumours linking him with an early exit from his contract at Anfield, which isn’t set to expire until 2024.

“No, I will not be available as a potential coach of the German national team in the summer or after the summer. I have three years left at Liverpool,” the former Dortmund boss was quoted as saying in March.

Though Klopp’s stay in Merseyside was never in any doubt on our end, we’d be glad to see Flick take the hot seat with Germany after the Euros to finally end the speculation.

With three years remaining on his current terms and a host of exciting young talent coming through the club’s ranks, the German will no doubt feel that he has much left to do before calling time on his Liverpool tenure.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox